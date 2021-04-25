Video: We Are China

People enjoy blooming flowers by Yongding River in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:43, April 25, 2021

Citizens enjoy the scenery of blooming flowers by Yongding River in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

