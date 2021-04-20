Beijing to build commercial aerospace industrial base

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Aerospace will become a new driving force for Beijing's economic growth, with the launch of a 40-hectare commercial aerospace industrial base in the capital's Daxing District on Sunday.

About 12 km from the Beijing Daxing International Airport, the industrial base will gather enterprises focusing on satellite applications, information technology, aerospace materials, and new energy.

These enterprises will enjoy preferential policies in many aspects, including skills, technologies, and finance, local authorities said.

