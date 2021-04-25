19th Conference on Int’l Exchange of Professionals kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 09:47, April 25, 2021

Participants view an artist designing a painting of letters during the 19th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2021. The conference kicked off in China's tech hub Shenzhen on Saturday, attracting over 1,200 professional institutions and organizations as well as over 10,000 government representatives, experts and high-end talents from more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

