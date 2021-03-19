Home>>
Shenzhen introduces airport helicopter shuttle service
(Xinhua) 13:20, March 19, 2021
A shuttle helicopter completes its maiden flight in a newly introduced airport shuttle service and lands on a helipad in downtown Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 18, 2021. The Shenzhen civil aviation authority on Thursday launched a helicopter shuttle service between Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and Futian District, the city's central business district. The flight route passes many urban landmarks of Shenzhen, and travel time can be as short as 10 minutes. At present, the service is provided only to passengers arriving from Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Shenzhen reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case
- Shenzhen issues 400,000 masks for smoke control
- Global investment promotion conference held in Shenzhen
- Shenzhen Bay control point to provide round-the-clock cargo clearance service: HKSAR gov't
- Shenzhen reports one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case
- Rare ancient books exhibited at Shenzhen Museum
- China develops labor-saving machine for throat swab sampling
- Over 2,500 new products, technologies debut at China hi-tech fair
- 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair held in Shenzhen
- Hi-tech fair kicks off with over 3,300 exhibitors
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.