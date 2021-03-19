Shenzhen introduces airport helicopter shuttle service

Xinhua) 13:20, March 19, 2021

A shuttle helicopter completes its maiden flight in a newly introduced airport shuttle service and lands on a helipad in downtown Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 18, 2021. The Shenzhen civil aviation authority on Thursday launched a helicopter shuttle service between Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and Futian District, the city's central business district. The flight route passes many urban landmarks of Shenzhen, and travel time can be as short as 10 minutes. At present, the service is provided only to passengers arriving from Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)