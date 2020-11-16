Over 2,500 new products, technologies debut at China hi-tech fair

SHENZHEN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) concluded on Sunday in southern China's tech hub Shenzhen, with a total of 1,790 new products and 767 new technologies debuting, the organizer said.

Themed "Transforming the Future with Technology and Driving Development with Innovation," the fair attracted more than 3,300 online and offline exhibitors from 53 countries and international organizations.

More than 9,000 high-tech projects had been on display at the event, covering fields including 5G, artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing, smart driving, blockchain, and cloud computing.

Luxembourg, Slovenia and Uruguay were among the first-time participants of the CHTF.

The five-day fair received about 451,000 on-site visitors, according to the organizer.

Debuted in 1999, the CHTF is one of the largest and most influential sci-tech fairs in China.