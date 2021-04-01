Shenzhen to increase new-energy vehicle ownership
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows a cloud rail train running past the headquarters of China's new-energy vehicle manufacturer BYD in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
SHENZHEN, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China's southern tech hub Shenzhen plans to increase its ownership of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) to 1 million units by 2025.
The development and reform commission of the city, in Guangdong Province, on Thursday said that NEVs will account for 60 percent of the city's newly registered cars in the next five years.
The city has promised to install 833,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2025 to reduce the service radius of such facilities to below 0.9 km in public spaces.
In 2019, Shenzhen announced that all buses in the city had been replaced by electric buses to reduce fuel consumption.
Photos
