China to further attract foreign stock market capital

Xinhua) 11:39, April 20, 2021

BOAO, Hainan, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China will further create conditions to attract more foreign capital into the A-share market, an official said on Monday.

The scale of foreign capital has been increasing in China's stock market since 2018, said Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Fang made the observations at a sub-forum of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

"As more foreign capital flows into the Chinese market, it will have a rising role in market pricing," Fang said.

The CSRC will further create conditions to enhance the inclusion of A-shares in major global indexes to attract more foreign capital, Fang added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)