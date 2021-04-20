China achieves progress, development in tandem with rest of Asia, world: Xi

Xinhua) 11:12, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved progress and development in tandem with the rest of Asia and the world, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

As an important member of the Asian family, China has kept deepening reform and opening-up while promoting regional cooperation, Xi said.

