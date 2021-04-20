Xi stresses turning fruits of sci-tech innovation into benefits for all

Xinhua) 11:00, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for turning the fruits of scientific and technological innovation into greater benefits for people in all countries.

He said efforts must be made to boost the digital economy, and step up exchanges and cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, biomedicine and modern energy.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

