Three killed in shooting in U.S. Texas capital

Xinhua) 10:25, April 19, 2021

HOUSTON, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed on the scene of an active shooting in Austin, capital of U.S. state of Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

The deaths were pronounced by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (EMS). Austin police, fire and EMS responded to the shooting, the agency tweeted.

According to Austin Police, the shooting scene is at an apartment complex in the northwest of Austin.

The scene is still active and people are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)