U.S. Texas power grid operator asks customers to conserve energy due to high generation outages

Xinhua) 08:46, April 14, 2021

HOUSTON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the major power grid operator in the U.S. state, on Tuesday urged customers to conserve energy due to a combination of high generation outages and higher-than-forecasted demand.

"Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions," ERCOT tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The grid operator said it did not expect customer outages, adding that "declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources."

As for the conservation, it urged consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity usage in the afternoon and evening.

ERCOT came under fire over its handling of a historic winter storm that hit Texas in mid-February, leaving millions in darkness and freezing temperature for days.

According to the latest release from the Texas Department of State Health Service, there are at least 125 deaths related to the winter storm.

