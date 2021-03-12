Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Three killed, one injured in U.S. Texas shooting

(Xinhua)    10:32, March 12, 2021

HOUSTON, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Three people were shot to death and another person was injured during a shooting incident Wednesday night in southwest Houston, Texas, the United States, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting was reported after 11 p.m. local time outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

It began with five people in the complex' parking lot who got into a confrontation with two men. The men fired multiple gunshots at the group, police said.

An 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, and a man in his 40s were confirmed killed in the shooting. Another injured female teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A fifth person among the group was not hurt.

Police said the shooters fled the scene and did not have a clear description of them. This incident is considered a mass shooting, which is when there are three or more victims. 

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

