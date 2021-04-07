Two shot in shooting incident in U.S. state of Maryland

Xinhua) 13:49, April 07, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Police in Frederick in the U.S. state of Maryland responded to a shooting incident Tuesday, saying there were two victims on the scene and one suspect "is down."

"We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive," the Frederick Police Department said on Twitter. "Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down."

Police urged traffic to avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

The two victims were flown to a hospital for treatment, local media reported, adding their conditions were not immediately released.

Frederick Community College told students to follow a "lockdown alert" in the aftermath of the shooting. "There is no imminent threat on FCC campus but we are continuing to monitor the situation," it tweeted.

Frederick is about 50 miles (about 80 km) northwest of Washington D.C.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)