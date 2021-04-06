Languages

Tuesday, April 06, 2021

Big "Stop Asian Hate" rally and march held in New York

(Xinhua) 09:08, April 06, 2021
People march to protest against anti-Asian hate crimes on Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, April 4, 2021. A big "Stop Asian Hate" rally and march was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

