Home>>
Big "Stop Asian Hate" rally and march held in New York
(Xinhua) 09:08, April 06, 2021
|People march to protest against anti-Asian hate crimes on Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, April 4, 2021. A big "Stop Asian Hate" rally and march was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- US loses focus by inserting anti-China in infrastructure plan
- 9-year-old boy among victims of Southern California mass shooting: authorities
- China's goal has never been to surpass U.S.: FM spokesperson
- Blinken's reconciliatory Europe trip solves no major disputes
- U.S. university agrees to 852-mln-USD settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit
- Washington to re-open diplomatic channels of communication with Palestine, says U.S. envoy
- Unsettling intentions and suspicious origins: D.C.-based Newlines Institute has more skeletons in its anti-China closet
- China’s report reveals hypocrisy, double standards of human rights situation in US: experts
- Problems in U.S. society exposed as COVID-19 cases top 30 million
- Biden taps Harris as point person in dealing with Central America on immigration
- Outcry against anti-Asian violence erupts amid ongoing investigation into Atlanta shootings
- U.S. House passes resolution condemning COVID-related anti-Asian sentiment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.