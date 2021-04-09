One killed, five injured in U.S. shooting

13:36, April 09, 2021 By ( Xinhua

HOUSTON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting in U.S. Texas Thursday afternoon, according to local police.

The police said that the shooting happened at an industrial complex around 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) in the small Texas town of Bryan and four of the five wounded victims were in serious condition.

One of the injured victims has been identified as a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper who was shot during man hunt. According to Texas DPS, the officer remained in serious but stable condition.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believed the suspect is an employee at the cabinet-making business where the shooting happened. He said the man was believed to be solely responsible for the shooting.

According to police, the shooter was arrested later in Bedias, a tiny community about 40 km northeast of Bryan.

The reason for the shooting is unclear immediately. Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting.

After the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement, praising law enforcement's swift act of arresting the suspect. "The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect," said the statement.

Bryan is about 160 km northwest of Houston, Texas.

