Several people injured in shooting in U.S. Texas
(Xinhua) 08:25, April 09, 2021
HOUSTON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Several people were injured in a shooting in U.S. Texas with the shooter still at large, the local police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the shooting happened on Thursday afternoon in the small Texas town of Bryan where several victims were found. The number of victims and the extent of the injuries are not immediately known.
The suspect is at large, Lieutenant Jason James with Bryan Police Department told local media.
Bryan is about 160 kilometers northwest of Houston, Texas.
