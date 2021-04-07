Biden says all U.S. adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

Xinhua) 16:24, April 07, 2021

People pass a sign advertising a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Javits Center in New York, United States, April 6, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all American adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19. About 168 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered as of Tuesday, while more than 219 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country, CDC data show. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

President Joe Biden announced the new timetable, moving up his original deadline of May 1 by nearly two weeks.

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all American adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

Biden announced the new timetable after his visit to a vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, moving up his original deadline of May 1 by nearly two weeks.

Biden said that 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered within his first 75 days in office, in line with a stated goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

He urged Americans to continue to practice pandemic safety measures, saying the country is not "at the finish line yet" and may experience more "disease and misery" before July 4.

A few weeks ago, Biden called on states, tribes and territories to make all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

