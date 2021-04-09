Languages

Friday, April 09, 2021

Severe Humanitarian Disasters Caused by U.S. Aggressive Wars against Foreign Countries

(Xinhua) 13:13, April 09, 2021

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Friday released an article titled "Severe Humanitarian Disasters Caused by U.S. Aggressive Wars against Foreign Countries."

Please see the attachment for the article.

http://download.people.com.cn/waiwen/eight16179450601.doc

