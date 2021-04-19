Police identify suspect killing 3 in U.S. Texas capital
HOUSTON, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Police are looking for the gunman who killed three people Sunday afternoon in Austin, capital of U.S. state of Texas.
During a briefing Sunday afternoon, officials announced that 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick was identified to be the suspect shooter. Broderick might have known the victims that were targeted. Their relationship remains unclear.
According to Austin Police, the scene is still active and people are advised to shelter in place and report suspicious activity.
"While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin Police tweeted.
Police said the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the northwest of Austin. The deaths were pronounced by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service earlier Sunday afternoon.
