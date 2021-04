In the first quarter of 2021, the general public budget revenue of Pu’er city reached RMB 1.414 billion, 26.8% of the annual plan, an increase of RMB 244 million, or 20.8%, from the same period last year, ranked the third in Yunnan Province, and the revenue growth hit a new high.

The general public budget expenditure reached RMB 8.495 billion, 25.5% of the annual plan, a year-on-year increase of RMB 1.227 billion, an increase of 16.9%, and ranked the fourth in the Yunnan Province.