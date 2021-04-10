Malaysia-China joint train project sees 1st tunnel breakthrough

Xinhua) 14:21, April 10, 2021

Guests wave flags at the breakthrough ceremony of Paka tunnel in Paka of Terengganu State, Malaysia, April 9, 2021. The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Malaysia's mega rail project jointly constructed with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), saw on Friday the first tunnel breakthrough in Terengganu state. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

PAKA, Malaysia, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Malaysia's mega rail project jointly constructed with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), saw on Friday the first tunnel breakthrough in Terengganu state.

The breakthrough ceremony of the 1.1-km long single-bored Paka tunnel was attended by officials and representatives of project owner Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) and CCCC.

Despite major challenges faced during the construction period including work suspensions and strict containment measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the tunnel site team managed to achieve the breakthrough ahead of schedule, according to MRL and CCCC.

Expressing his appreciation for the excellent work progress at Terowong Paka, MRL Chairman Mohd Zuki Ali said the hard work and commitment of about 100 ECRL personnel in carrying out the tunneling works have contributed to the breakthrough. All other related tunnel civil works are expected to be fully completed by the first quarter of 2022.

"Today's tunnel breakthrough is a result of mutual assistance and collaboration between MRL and CCCC that put into practice top-notch technology, equipment, planning, and safety aspects in tunnel engineering and construction," said Mohd Zuki.

For his part, CCCC's Managing Director for ECRL Bai Yinzhan thanked the ECRL project team from both sides for putting in efforts in accomplishing the first tunnel breakthrough and other project milestones.

"In the past 12 months, we had faced many challenges, including the pandemic and severe flooding along the East Coast. But our workers together with our local partners have put in relentless efforts to ensure the project stays on track while adhering to strict enforcement of the applicable standards of procedures to keep our workplace safe," said Bai.

The ECRL runs from Malaysia's largest transport hub Port Klang and travels across the peninsula to Kelantan state in northeastern Malaysia. The rail link is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and bring more balanced growth to the country by linking its less-developed region on the East Coast to the economic heartland on the West Coast upon its completion in 2026.

Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said earlier this week that the construction work of the ECRL is "in full swing" and is progressing at an "encouraging" rate of 21.39 percent as of March 2021.

The works at more than 300 locations will commence by the year-end involving earthworks, bridge construction works as well as tunnel works which will drive the construction of the ECRL into its peak period, he said. Enditem

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)