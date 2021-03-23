Languages

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Old Town Square painted with white crosses in memory of victims of COVID-19 pandemic in Prague

A little girl walks on the ground of the Old Town Square where thousands of white crosses are painted in memory of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 22, 2021. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

