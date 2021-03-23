Home>>
Old Town Square painted with white crosses in memory of victims of COVID-19 pandemic in Prague
(Xinhua) 10:18, March 23, 2021
|A little girl walks on the ground of the Old Town Square where thousands of white crosses are painted in memory of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 22, 2021. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- US accusing China of "vaccine diplomacy" reveals dark mentality, cold-blooded nature
- Indian state chief minister tests positive for COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Canada seeing more cases from COVID-19 variants, says top doctor
- Expert says relaxation, virus variants behind recent COVID-19 surge in India
- U.S. reports over 6,000 coronavirus variants infections
- Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases
- 9 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.