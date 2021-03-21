Home>>
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:44, March 21, 2021
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
Twelve new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.
Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease was reported, it added.
