COVID-19 vaccines delivered to West Bank under COVAX initiative
(Xinhua) 13:54, March 18, 2021
Workers unload COVID-19 vaccines from a truck to be kept at the Palestinian Authority's storage facility in Salem village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, March 17, 2021. A total of 60,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the West Bank under the COVAX initiative. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
