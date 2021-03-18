COVID-19 vaccines delivered to West Bank under COVAX initiative

Workers unload COVID-19 vaccines from a truck to be kept at the Palestinian Authority's storage facility in Salem village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, March 17, 2021. A total of 60,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the West Bank under the COVAX initiative. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)