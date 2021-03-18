13 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:57, March 18, 2021

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Wednesday saw 13 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

There were 169 confirmed cases still being treated, 168 of whom were imported, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 90,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,267 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.