Chinese cities donate anti-epidemic materials to Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Anti-epidemic materials donated by the local governments of Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu have been handed over to the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) at an official ceremony.
Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong handed over the anti-epidemic materials to Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake at the Colombo City Hall on Wednesday.
"I'm fully confident that the collaboration, exchanges and friendship between different cities in China and Sri Lanka will be greatly enhanced after the COVID-19 pandemic," Qi said.
Ambassador Qi emphasized that Shanghai and Colombo have been sister cities since 2003, while Beijing and Colombo also maintain close communication and cooperation.
"Shanghai was the first foreign city to reach out to Colombo in the early days of last year's outbreak," Mayor Senanayake said.
On behalf of the nearly a million people in the city of Colombo, Senanayake expressed thanks to the governments of Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu for their donations.
Donations included anti-epidemic materials such as ventilators, testing reagents, masks and protective clothing.
Photos
Related Stories
- 13 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical trials in U.S.
- India's records nearly 29,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike this year
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds a briefing on the China-WHO joint study of the origins of the novel coronavirus
- France enters third wave of coronavirus pandemic: PM
- Beijing relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, offers convenience to lorry drivers
- UAE has great confidence in Chinese vaccine: UAE ambassador to China
- Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- People take nucleic acid test for COVID-19 in Bangkok
- Aussie doctors ill-equipped for next stage of COVID vaccine rollout: medical bodies
- Kazakh PM hails China's anti-epidemic measures
- Foreigners confident in China's anti-epidemic efforts
- World leaders speak highly of, support China's anti-epidemic efforts
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.