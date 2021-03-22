Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Seven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.
On Sunday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.
By the end of Sunday, a total of 5,202 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,043 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 159 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,106 by Sunday, including 161 patients still receiving treatment.
A total of 85,309 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.
There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday, and 3,364 close contacts remained under medical observation.
Sunday also saw reports of eight asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed case.
A total of 235 asymptomatic cases, all of whom were imported ones, were under medical observation.
