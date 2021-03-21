Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:35, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Twelve new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease was reported, it added.

On Saturday, nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 5,195 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,032 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 163 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,099 by Saturday, including 165 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,298 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday, and 3,321 close contacts remained under medical observation.

A total of 238 asymptomatic cases including eight newly reported on Saturday, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

By the end of Saturday, 11,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 203 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,005 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,863 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 961 had been discharged in Taiwan.