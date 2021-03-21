Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:40, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Twelve new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday on the Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,195.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, three in Gansu, two in Tianjin, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Guangdong, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Sunday.

Of the imported cases, 5,032 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 163 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.