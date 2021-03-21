9 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:39, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Saturday saw nine COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

There were 165 confirmed cases still being treated, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Saturday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 90,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,298 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.