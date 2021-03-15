Interview: China "plugs loopholes" in Hong Kong's electoral system, says Bangladeshi party chief

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a billboard about the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Central area in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

DHAKA, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China has taken measures to plug the "loopholes" in Hong Kong's electoral system, Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, has said, describing China's recent decision to improve Hong Kong's electoral system as "necessary and urgent."

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Thursday adopted a decision on improving Hong Kong's electoral system.

Defending the decision, Barua noted in a recent interview with Xinhua that the existing electoral system has loopholes and deficiencies, which "goes against the interests of Hong Kongers and is not effective in the present situation."

China's recent decision is "another great step" towards improving Hong Kong's legal and political systems since the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) was adopted in June 2020, said Barua.

A citizen signs at a street counter in support of improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" in Hong Kong, south China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

"As the electoral system is an important component of the administrative system, the NPC of China has correctly taken the decision to amend the institution by improving the electoral system," he said.

Speaking of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," Barua said it bears profound significance "in plugging the loopholes in Hong Kong's electoral system."

The party chief said that the principal objective of the improvement is to safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, better implement the "one country, two systems" policy and ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

"We are observing that some external forces openly interfere in Hong Kong affairs and severely challenged the bottom line of the principle of 'one country, two systems,'" said the Bangladeshi political veteran, pointing out that last year, those forces colluded with rioters in Hong Kong, which had seriously threatened China's national security.

"Therefore, it is necessary and urgent to establish and improve the electoral system, which will lead to balanced administration in Hong Kong for safeguarding the national interests of China and strengthen the 'one country, two systems' policy," he said.