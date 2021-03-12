China opposes foreign interference, convinced of brighter future for Hong Kong: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China has unswerving resolve and confidence in implementing "one country, two systems" and steadfast determination and will to oppose foreign interference in China's internal affairs, said a foreign ministry spokesperson on a Hong Kong-related decision adopted Thursday.

The decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), adopted at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), is a major step to uphold and improve the "one country, two systems," and safeguard enduring stability and security in the region, the spokesperson said.

The decision will provide a stronger institutional guarantee for the full implementation of "patriots administering Hong Kong," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the move will better uphold the overall and fundamental interests of the Hong Kong society, contribute to the constant progress of Hong Kong's democratic system and the steady practice of "one country, two systems."

The successful implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and its long-term prosperity and stability serve both China's interests and the international community's common interests, the spokesperson said.