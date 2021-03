Villagers participate in a ploughing contest to celebrate the Longtaitou Day in Shuangtuan Village of Huangdun Town in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, March 14, 2021. The day of Longtaitou, which literally means "dragon raises head", falls on the second day of the second lunar month. People celebrate the day with various activities. (Photo by Li Dawei/Xinhua)