China's new development pattern offers development chances for foreign companies: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The new development pattern put forward by China will provide more development opportunities for companies from Luxembourg and other countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

In a telephone conversation with Luxembourg's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn, Wang said that Luxembourg is an important cooperative partner of China within the European Union (EU), and the two countries understand, support and trust each other, setting a good example of mutually beneficial cooperation between large and small countries.

Noting that since the novel coronavirus broke out, China and Luxembourg have stuck together through thick and thin and helped each other, Wang said that the two sides have stood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepened the friendship between the two peoples.

Calling Luxembourg an important bridge for China-EU cooperation in building the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang also welcomed Luxembourg to take an active part in the internationalization process of the Chinese currency Renminbi and expressed belief that Luxembourg will continue to provide a fair and equitable business environment for Chinese companies.

Wang also expressed hope that Luxembourg will continue to play an active role in promoting the development of China-EU relations and particularly the early ratification and entry into force of the China-EU investment treaty.

For his part, Asselborn informed the Chinese side of the epidemic situation in Luxembourg. He also said Luxembourg stands ready to keep close high-level exchanges with China and deepen practical cooperation in aviation, freight transport, communications, finance and people-to-people exchanges, adding that his country is ready to play a positive role in advancing the early ratification and entry into force of the EU-China investment treaty and the EU-China relationship.

In the phone call, Wang also elaborated on China's positions on human rights, as well as issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, stressing that the aim of the Communist Party of China is to serve the people wholeheartedly, and that China has completed the arduous task of eliminating absolute poverty on schedule, which is the greatest human rights achievement.

Some Western forces smear China on issues related to Xinjiang, Wang said, adding that in the face of facts, any rumors will be dispelled.

He also noted that the aim of improving the electoral system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is to ensure that the policies of "one country, two systems", "the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy are maintained in a steady and sustained way.

He expressed hope that Luxembourg and other European countries will uphold an objective and just position, and work with China to uphold mutual respect and consolidate the foundation of mutual trust, so as to maintain the sound momentum of China-EU relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.