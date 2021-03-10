Hainan Free Trade Port to launch global exec recruitment

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2021 shows the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City under construction in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Hainan Free Trade Port will recruit top experts from all over the world to promote port construction in the south China island province.

According to a press conference on Monday, the recruitment involves three positions, including the chiefs or legal representatives of the tourism promotion bureau of Sanya, the development bureau of the bonded harbour in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, and a logistics company under the state-owned China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Zhang Yingduan, deputy head of the organization department of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, said both domestic and overseas candidates can apply for the positions.

Hainan is in urgent need of international experts with global vision and advanced management experience, said Zhang, adding that recruiting talent worldwide is conducive to promoting the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

China last year released a master plan for the free trade port, aiming to build the whole of Hainan Island into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.