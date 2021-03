Uruguay's Vice President Beatriz Argimon (R) receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac at a hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 8, 2021. Uruguay's Vice President Beatriz Argimon and Minister of Public Health Daniel Salinas received on Monday doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac at a hospital in Montevideo. (Photo by Nicolas Celaya/Xinhua)