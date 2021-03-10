UN chief congratulates Xi on China's success in fight against extreme poverty

A Chinese couple take their quadruplets to play in a field in Wujing Village of Zhuzhai Town, Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently extended congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the announcement of China's successful efforts in the fight against extreme poverty.

"I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations to your Government and to you personally," Guterres said.

Noting this moment is a notable accomplishment and a significant contribution towards realizing a better and more prosperous world, as envisioned by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the secretary-general said, "I commend you for your vision and leadership."

"This extraordinary result is a reason for hope and inspiration to the entire community of nations," he said.

"It shows the importance of political commitment at all levels of government and policy stability to improve the conditions of the poorest and most vulnerable," the UN chief said.

"It also underscores the opportunity of development models that are innovation-driven, green, open and which work to deliver for all," he added.

Guterres expressed confidence that "China will continue to make progress in its efforts to leave no one behind."