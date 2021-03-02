China's rural transformation offers crucial lessons for poverty alleviation: Kenyan expert

NAIROBI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Transformation of rural China that has been realized courtesy of agriculture modernization offers crucial lessons for Kenya amid its quest to lift its rural population from poverty and hunger, an expert from Kenya said on Monday.

Cavince Adhere, an international relations expert said that China's success in rural poverty alleviation through leveraging technology-led farming methods is an inspiration to Kenya and other developing countries.

"Contrary to many countries where development is often associated with investments in cities and other urban centers, China prioritized rural areas in its poverty reduction efforts where agriculture played a major role," Adhere said in a commentary published by the Star Newspaper.

"China's efforts offer good insights for Kenya's socio-economic transformation," he added.

He said that China recently became the first developing country to achieve the first of the UN's 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), adding that modern farming has hastened the realization of that feat.

"Hoisted by modern farming methods, targeted institutions as well as progressive policies, the shift from subsistence to comprehensive agricultural production, economically empowered China's rural majority, and formed a key component of its poverty reduction feat," said Adhere.

He said that China's agriculture sector has undergone a series of improvements ranging from land reforms, the formation of cooperatives, robust marketing, and the adoption of technology.

"Kenya must move beyond traditional one-dimensional agriculture into a multifaceted enterprise driven by science and technology," said Adhere.

"In this way, the country could realize low consumption, high quality and efficiency in its agricultural value chains," he added.

He said that the agriculture sector if modernized rapidly could boost Kenya's quest to realize its ambitious blueprint on food security, manufacturing and health.

"Kenya has much to learn in terms of leveraging agriculture within rural spaces to quicken its inclusive socio-economic development," said Adhere.

He said that the Sino-Africa Joint Research Centre that is hosted by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology is an ideal knowledge, technology and innovations hub that Kenya can leverage to revolutionize farming, achieve food security and boost rural incomes.