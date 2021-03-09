San Francisco reopens some indoor activities

A little girl plays in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, the United States, March 8, 2021. As of March 2, San Francisco has met the criteria based on its COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other health metrics, to advance from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier on the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This action allows San Francisco to reopen and expand some indoor activities such as dining, museums, movie theaters, and fitness on a limited basis. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)