Grandmother becomes young photographer's star model

Li Qihang, a 24-year-old photographer, has taken over 10,000 photos of his grandmother since high school, to capture the beautiful moments in her life.

This photo is taken by Li Qihang, with his grandmother as the model. (Photo/ http://www.yzwb.net)

Although she is almost 70 years old and poses naturally, wearing simple clothes, the strong composition and vibrant interplay of light and shadow make her look like a fashion model.

The young man explained that his inspiration comes from fashion magazines and movie posters, including the fashion magazine VOGUE, and A Little Red Flower, a Chinese film released at the end of last year.

"I find composing a picture difficult. You must take many aspects into consideration, including ideas, perfect timing, and a good interplay of light and shadow,“ he said. "In most cases, the shooting goes smoothly. My grandmother is a very good partner, and she finds it interesting.“

One of his photography series was taken on a sunny day. With a book in her hand, the grandmother sat in a chair, wearing a red sweater and looking very natural. The colors of her sweater contrasted starkly with the blue sky. Li took many photos from different angles, catching one moment when she smiled softly as sunlight fell on her face.

Li's photos have received many positive comments online, not only for the fine photography skills behind them, but the warmth and love they convey.

Photo shows 24-year-old photographer Li Qihang. (Photo/ http://www.yzwb.net)

Having spent his childhood with his grandmother, Li has a strong emotional bond with her. After graduation, he worked outside his hometown for a short time. As time went by, he gradually realized that his hometown and beloved family were what mattered to him the most. He decided to go back to his village to start up his own photography business.

Now with his own photography studio, he is satisfied with his current life, as he can pursue a career that he likes while being near his beloved grandmother. "I just record my daily life, and I find it very worthwhile, because it allows me to be here with my grandmother,“ he said.