China to conduct research on laws related to new technologies, applications

(Xinhua)    16:05, March 08, 2021

A staff member demonstrates 5G-based remote control of a robot during the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will move promptly to conduct research on laws and regulations related to new technologies and applications, according to a work report.

These technologies and applications include digital economy, internet finance, artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, said the annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The report was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

