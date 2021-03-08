Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 8, 2021
Facing life's challenges with a smile

(People's Daily Online)    10:50, March 08, 2021

Gui Yuna can already lay claim to being an Olympian, a world-record holder, a prize-winning bodybuilder and a mother – despite having lost a leg in a road accident when she was just seven.

With her natural love of athletics, she participated in the Paralympics, representing China at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens, finishing seventh in the long jump.

After retiring, Gui began to display her passion for life on online platforms.

She stood gracefully on the stage with a confident and beautiful smile.

Do you love the woman who loves life so much?

