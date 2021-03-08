Vice premier meets HKSAR, Macao SAR chief executives

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng on Saturday afternoon met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng respectively in Beijing.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, spoke highly of the work of both SARs over the past year.

On Hong Kong, Han called on the HKSAR government to continue making epidemic control its central task.

He urged efforts to better implement the decision to be made by the National People's Congress (NPC) on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, the revisions to be made by the NPC Standing Committee to the annexes of the Basic Law, as well as to conduct Hong Kong's local legislative work well.

On Macao, the vice premier encouraged the Macao SAR government to continue containing COVID-19 on a regular basis, make good preparations for the election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, and actively strive for appropriate economic diversification.

Lam and Ho both expressed sincere appreciation of the central government's strong support for Hong Kong and Macao and pledged to fulfill their duties and responsibilities and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of the regions.