Highlights of government work report

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    09:21, March 05, 2021

The fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report at the opening of this year's session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Here are some highlights.

Main targets for 2021

- China sets its GDP growth target for 2021 at above 6 percent

- China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2021

- China will maintain its CPI at around 3 percent in 2021

- China plans to cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 3.2 percent for the year of 2021

- China to cut energy consumption per unit of GDP by around 3 percent in 2021

- China to step up pollution control

- China will actively promote the development of nuclear power on the premise of safety

- China to continue with innovation-driven development strategy

- China to further shorten negative list for foreign investment

- China vows to protect legitimate rights of foreign companies

- China to further transform govt functions in 2021

- China to hold key exhibitions including the China International Import Expo, the China Import and Export Fair, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services

- China to improve regional economic structures

- China will promote exchanges, cooperation and integrated development across the Taiwan Straits

14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025)

- China to implement a state strategy in active response to population aging during the 14th Five-Year Plan period

- China's R&D spending to grow by over 7 percent annually during the 14th Five-Year Plan period

- China will stick to the innovation-driven development strategy and accelerate the building of a modern industrial system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period

- China will foster a world-class business environment during the 14th Five-Year-Plan period

- China will push forward the Peaceful China initiative on a higher level during the 14th Five-Year Plan period

Global partnerships

- China to pursue high-level opening-up

- China to actively participate in intl cooperation in major infectious disease prevention, control

- China to quicken China-Japan-ROK FTA negotiations

- China to promote signing of China-EU investment treaty

- China will work for the early entry into force and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

- China actively considers joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

- China firmly upholds multilateral trade regime

- China will promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period

- China will deepen bilateral, multilateral and regional economic cooperation

