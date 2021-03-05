Highlights of government work report

The fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report at the opening of this year's session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Here are some highlights.
Main targets for 2021
- China sets its GDP growth target for 2021 at above 6 percent
- China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2021
- China will maintain its CPI at around 3 percent in 2021
- China plans to cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 3.2 percent for the year of 2021
- China to cut energy consumption per unit of GDP by around 3 percent in 2021
- China to step up pollution control
- China will actively promote the development of nuclear power on the premise of safety
- China to continue with innovation-driven development strategy
- China to further shorten negative list for foreign investment
- China vows to protect legitimate rights of foreign companies
- China to further transform govt functions in 2021
- China to hold key exhibitions including the China International Import Expo, the China Import and Export Fair, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services
- China to improve regional economic structures
- China will promote exchanges, cooperation and integrated development across the Taiwan Straits
14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025)
- China to implement a state strategy in active response to population aging during the 14th Five-Year Plan period
- China's R&D spending to grow by over 7 percent annually during the 14th Five-Year Plan period
- China will stick to the innovation-driven development strategy and accelerate the building of a modern industrial system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period
- China will foster a world-class business environment during the 14th Five-Year-Plan period
- China will push forward the Peaceful China initiative on a higher level during the 14th Five-Year Plan period
Global partnerships
- China to pursue high-level opening-up
- China to actively participate in intl cooperation in major infectious disease prevention, control
- China to quicken China-Japan-ROK FTA negotiations
- China to promote signing of China-EU investment treaty
- China will work for the early entry into force and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
- China actively considers joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
- China firmly upholds multilateral trade regime
- China will promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period
- China will deepen bilateral, multilateral and regional economic cooperation