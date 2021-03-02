Hong Kong people have bid farewell to lies, hatred: delegate tells UN

A ship carrying the slogan of "celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland" sails at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

GENEVA, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong people have bid farewell to riot-fueled lies, rumors and the resulting hatred and violence since the enactment of law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) eight months ago, a Chinese delegate from Hong Kong said at a UN conference on Monday.

Addressing the ongoing 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Henry Ho Kin-chung, delegate of the United Nations Association of China, said that after the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong, "some people say the rule of law is dead and we no longer have freedom of protests. This is simply not true."

Ho, also the chairman of Hong Kong-based One Country Two Systems Youth Forum, said that Hong Kong streets are now much calmer due to the social-distancing measures for fighting COVID-19, but peaceful protests can come back after the pandemic, on issues like housing or social welfare, but not on advocating "Hong Kong independence" or acts endangering national security.

He told the council that Hong Kong is still practicing common law, saying all judges handling cases concerning national security law are existing judges of the HKSAR courts and, according to Article 89 of the HKSAR Basic Law, they may only be removed for inability to discharge their duties, or for misbehavior.