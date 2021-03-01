Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" wins best movie drama at Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese female director Chloe Zhao's feature film "Nomadland" won Best Motion Picture-Drama at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the trophy in the category in history.

The critically-acclaimed road-trip drama, starring two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, beat out "The Father," "Mank," "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for the top prize in the motion picture drama category.

It is the second top prize nabbed by the Chinese filmmaker in the ceremony after she took home the Golden Globe for best director in a motion picture. She is the first Chinese woman and woman of Asian descent to win the award in the directing category in Golden Globes history.

"Nomadland" scored four nominations -- best motion picture-drama, best director, best screenplay and best actress in a motion picture-drama for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

Run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards honored the best in American television of 2020, as well as film in 2020 and early 2021.

As the first major show of this Hollywood awards season, the virtual ceremony, which was postponed for nearly two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, took place live from both New York City and Los Angeles.