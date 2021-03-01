Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" wins best movie drama at Golden Globe Awards

(Xinhua)    12:46, March 01, 2021

Poster of Chinese female director Chloe Zhao's heavyweight Oscar contender "Nomadland," which on Friday is simultaneously released wide in U.S. theaters and on streaming platform Hulu. (Web photo)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese female director Chloe Zhao's feature film "Nomadland" won Best Motion Picture-Drama at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the trophy in the category in history.

The critically-acclaimed road-trip drama, starring two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, beat out "The Father," "Mank," "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for the top prize in the motion picture drama category.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York