Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" wins best movie drama at Golden Globe Awards

Poster of Chinese female director Chloe Zhao's heavyweight Oscar contender "Nomadland," which on Friday is simultaneously released wide in U.S. theaters and on streaming platform Hulu. (Web photo)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese female director Chloe Zhao's feature film "Nomadland" won Best Motion Picture-Drama at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the trophy in the category in history.

The critically-acclaimed road-trip drama, starring two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, beat out "The Father," "Mank," "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for the top prize in the motion picture drama category.