A twin brother of the South China tiger is seen at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 25, 2021. An'an and Kangkang (respectively meaning safe and healthy in Chinese) are twin brothers of the South China tiger born in June 2020. They celebrated the Lantern Festival on Thursday by eating meat balls instead of glutinous rice flour balls typically consumed by people for this festival, which marks the end of the Lunar New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)