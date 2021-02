Aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2021 shows a crane transporting a container onto a China-Europe freight train at Changchun International Land Port in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. A total of 597 containers of goods worth 471 million yuan (about 73 million U.S. dollars) have been shipped from Changchun International Land Port to Europe this year, according to Changchun freight transport center of China Railway Shenyang Bureau. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)