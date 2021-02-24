Members of U.S. Congress mourn 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in Washington D.C.

A bipartisan group of members of U.S. Congress participate in a moment of silence for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on the steps of the Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States on Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)
Testimonies of Xinjiang ‘mass rape victim’ proven to be ful…
Why people believe in Chinese vaccines
Interpreting US 'democracy, human rights and freedom': Glob…
"Press freedom" never a fig leaf of fake news
Revealing truth on border clashes with India to help unders…