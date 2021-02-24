Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Members of U.S. Congress mourn 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in Washington D.C.

(Xinhua)    16:21, February 24, 2021

A bipartisan group of members of U.S. Congress participate in a moment of silence for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on the steps of the Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States on Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


